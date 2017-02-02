India vs England, 3rd T20: Watch Suresh Raina’s stunning catch against England at Bengaluru

Suresh Raina picked an incredible catch against England at Bengaluru. (Source: BCCI)

Men in Blue wrapped up England’s trip to India with a thumping victory of 75 runs in the 3rd and final T20 at Bengaluru. There were many highlights of this tour starting from Parthiv Patel’s return to international cricket from exile, R Ashwin’s heroics in the Test matches, Karun Nair’s dream entry to international cricket and Yuvraj Singh’s inspirational comeback but one man who stood out in the shortest format was Suresh Raina who not only contributed with the bat but also won hearts with his extraordinary fielding efforts.

During the final T20, when England’s scoreboard read 127/6, Raina did something that stunned everyone present in the stadium along with his teammates. Ben Stokes heaved Yuzvendra Chahal over mid-wicket and would have thought he got enough would to clear the rope but Suresh Raina had different plans.

Watch Suresh Raina’s incredible catch:

The Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Lions captain positioned himself well at the boundary rope and managed to hold onto a superb catch. The highlight of this effort was the way Raina balanced himself at the rope and ensured that he doesn’t cross the line.

Suresh Raina is undoubtedly one of the best Indian fielders but had faded away in the recent past due to the emergence of some other players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. However, South African legend Jonty Rhodes recently said in an interview that Suresh Raina is one Indian fielder whom he enjoys watching field.

Raina also scored 63 runs from 45 balls and was involved in a match-winning partnership with former Indian captain MS Dhoni who scored his maiden T20 international half-century.