India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy final: Dinesh Karthik finishes off with a six; here are other cricketers who did an MS Dhoni in T20Is

The very first ball DK faced was sent over the ropes. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman had taken the pressure off the Indian team. (IE)

On Sunday night, when India needed five runs with just one ball to go, Bangladesh thought that they had their hands on the Nidahas Trophy but they still had to get rid of the ‘Terminator’ Dinesh Karthik. DK took the crease in the 18th over when India needed 33 runs and then started the Tamilian pyrotechnics. The very first ball DK faced was sent over the ropes. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman had taken the pressure off the Indian team. But with Vijay Shankar failing to produce the necessary support, the now famous ‘Naagin dance’ by the Tigers was seemingly evident. But DK had something else in mind.

When Soumya Sarkar delivered the last ball outside off stump, it looked almost looked impossible to go for a six but DK had managed to hit the ball flat and hard over the cover. As the ball went flying over the ropes the Indian dressing room was all cheers. Interestingly, DK is the first batsman to hit a six in T20 when a team required five or more runs to win the match. However, he is not the first to finish the game by hitting a six off the last bowl to win a T20I. Here are the other cricketers who have done the same.

Chamara Kapugedara vs India, Gros Islet, 2010:

It was an ICC World T20 group stage match at Gros Islet, West Indies. India had posted a defending total of 163 for 5 with Suresh Raina playing a crucial knock of 63. The nail-biting finish panned out thus: Sri Lanka needed 25 runs from eight deliveries. Vinay Kumar, who had impressed until then in his first international outing, had the ball and Kapugedera, for whom wins had proven elusive despite his efforts, was on strike. A nervy Vinay slipped a full toss on the fifth ball and Kapugedera heaved it just over the leaping fielder at the long-on boundary for a six that knocked out India. He then slammed the next delivery, a full-pitched one, over long-on to reduce the equation to 13 from the final over, bowled by Ashish Nehra.

Mathews collected a six first ball with a gorgeous on-the-up hit over long-off but Nehra hit the blockhole regularly and ran him out with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Sri Lanka needed three from the final ball and Kapugedera carved the full delivery over the cover boundary for a stunning six.

Eoin Morgan vs India, Wankhede, 2012:

Ashok Dinda, who had bowled that last over, had tried hard to get his yorkers right, with nine needed. It was a 2nd T20 of England’s tour of India, and the first five deliveries of Dinda’s last over had yielded just six runs, courtesy some good fielding, even though the bowler had failed to find the mark each time.

When Jos Butler first shaped up for a scoop off the penultimate ball before trying to guide it past Dhoni’s right, only to miss it and steal a bye, it seemed his more enterprising instincts may have backfired. But it still brought Morgan on strike and when Dinda overpitched, the English batsman launched him straight over his head, dispatching the ball 92 metres into the stands.

Zulfiqar Babar vs West Indies, Kingstown, 2013:

It was the first T20 of Pakistan’s tour of West Indies. Now, when at 34, you get a chance to make debut for the country, becoming the second-oldest debutant for your country how would you feel? Moreover, on your debut match, you are hit for a six second ball, what do you do? You dismiss three key batsmen for just 23 runs.

We are talking about Zulfiqar Babar, who was the hero that day. Apart from sending the likes of Samuels, Simmons and Bravo back to the pavilion, he is remembered for dispatching the ball over the mid-off clearing the rope on the last ball of the match. The result being Pakistan beating Windies by two wickets.

Vusi Sibanda v Netherlands, Sylhet, 2014:

It was the first round of Group B, World T20 at Sylhet and Zimbabwe needed 141 runs to win. Brendon Taylor was adjudged the man of the match but if it wasn’t for Vusi Sibanda, Taylor would not be receiving the trophy. Vusi Sibanda on the last ball of the match sent Ahsan Malik’s ball long and gone to help his team win the match.

Meanwhile, the best players to finish the match with a six is MS Dhoni and he has time and again repeated the heroic deed. Nine times Dhoni has hit a six and India has won the match,- first, it was against West Indies on July 31, 2005, then in ICC World Cup 2011, Tri-Series in West Indies to recently against Zimbabwe to win the match on 14th March 2015.