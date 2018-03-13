India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online: On which channel to watch IND vs BAN 5th T20, Nidahas Trophy on TV

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: If India win this match they will qualify for the Nidahas Trophy final. (IE)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online: Rohit Sharma’s Blue Army lost their Nidahas Trophy campaign opener but then that was it. After the first T20I against Sri Lanka, India have not looked back and have thrashed both Bangladesh and the Islanders. The Men In Blue now have one foot in final after Monday’s win against the host by six wickets. The young Indian side is riding high on confidence after two consecutive wins and would eye to continue the run when they face Bangladesh for the second time in the tri-nation series. If India win against the Tigers, they will secure their berth against for the final. Meanwhile, Bangladesh also had a similar fate that of India – lost the campaign opener and won the following match. The Tigers spectacular chase of 215 in their previous match against Sri Lanka would have boosted the confidence to get another win.

When is India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 will be played on March 14, Wednesday.

Where is India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 being played?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where will India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 be aired?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 live coverage start?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 will start at 7:00 pm. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the first ball of the match which is at 6:30 pm.

Where can one follow India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 live streaming online?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 5th T20 live streaming, commentary and updates can be followed on FinancialExpress.com

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.