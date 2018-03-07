India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online: When and Where to watch Ind vs Ban 2nd T20, Nidahas Trophy on TV

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online: India have had a bad start to their Nidahas Trophy 2018 campaign. (AP)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online: After having a disastrous start in the Nidahas Trophy, a young Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma, in a hope to turn its fortune, will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I on Thursday. Even though India would be the favourites to win this match, it would be foolish to count Bangladesh out. The ‘Tigers’ have improved as a side in the recent past and even though they have struggled in T20Is off-late, will pose a big challenge to India. Rohit Sharma is leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli. Apart from Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, the youngsters will have a big task at hand. Vijay Shankar had got the maiden International match against the Islanders. However, the talking point was of not choosing the talented KL Rahul. As for Sri Lanka Thisara Perrera in the mood to send the ball over the ropes and he made sure to achieve it.

When is India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20 will be played on March 8, Thursday?

Where is India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20 being played?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20 will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. It is the same ground in which India faced Sri Lanka.

Where will India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20 be aired?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20 will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20 live coverage start?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20 will start at 7:00 pm. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the first ball of the match which is at 6:30 pm.

Where can one follow India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 live streaming online?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20 live streaming, commentary and updates can be followed on FinancialExpress.com

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.