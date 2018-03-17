India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online, Nidahas Trophy Final: On which channel to watch Ind vs Ban on TV

India vs Bangladesh final LIVE Streaming: Shakib-al-Hasan led Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma led India prepare for the finale, fans would be wanting more of quality cricket which the ongoing tri-nation T20 tournament has failed to produce. (AP)

India vs Bangladesh final LIVE Streaming: After a strained clash against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will take on India in the final face-off of Nidahas Trophy 2018. The Tigers beat the Islanders by two wickets at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Now as Shakib-al-Hasan led Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma led India prepare for the finale, fans would be wanting more of quality cricket which the ongoing tri-nation T20 tournament has failed to produce. The Men in Blue who lost their campaign opener against Sri Lanka, bounced back strongly winning all of their last three matches while defeating Bangladesh twice. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be filled with renewed confidence after Friday’s virtual semifinal win. Concern for the both would be the bowling department who have been very expensive in the tournament.

When is India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 2018 final?

India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy final will be played on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Where is India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 2018 final?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2018 final will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. All the matches of the ongoing tri-series were played at this venue.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2018 final start?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2018 final will start at07:00 PM. However, the toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the match that is 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2018 final?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2018 final will be aired on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary.

How can one watch India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2018 final live streaming online?

India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final live streaming will be available on Jio Tv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.