India vs Bangladesh 2017: Abhinav Mukund returns to Test team after 6-years, Shikhar Dhawan-Parthiv Patel ignored

On Tuesday, BCCI announced a 16-member Test squad to face Bangladesh in one-off Test match and the most notable inclusion was that of Tamil Nadu captain and opening batsman Abhinav Mukund, who was recalled after a six-year gap.

Mukund’s last international appearance came in August 2011 when India toured England. He was in a superb form in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy scoring 849 runs including 7 half-centuries in 14 innings. He converted four of those into hundreds, the last coming in the semi-final against Mumbai, which Tamil Nadu lost.

The Tamil Nadu opener has been included as a back-up opener in the one-off Test that India will play against the visiting Bangladeshi team. The Test will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from February 9.

Prior to the announcement of the team, the selection committee meeting was delayed by six hours as joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was prohibited by the new Committee of Administrators (COA) to convene the meet. However, after a lot of phone calls and emails were exchanged, Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO convened the meeting.

Apart from him, regular wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha also makes a comeback replacing Parthiv Patel. Recently, Saha declared his grand comeback by hitting an unbeaten double ton of 203 runs in the 4th innings of the Irani Trophy that included 26 fours and 6 sixes. Another notable absentee from the list was opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Overall, there isn’t much change in the side with all the injury-plagued players Ajinkya Rahane, Jayant Yadav and Hardik Pandya making comebacks after recovering from injuries.

The batting order looks solid with Murali Vijay and local boy KL Rahul set to open the innings. While riding on his Ranji form, Cheteshwar Pujara will bat at no.3. He also was the second-highest run-getter for India in the Test series against England. Karun Nair successfully kept his place after that magical triple ton that he hit in Chennai. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will continue to spearhead the spin attack, while Amit Mishra has been added as a specialist spinner. However, Jayant Yadav may get the nod ahead of Amit Mishra. The pace trio includes Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya