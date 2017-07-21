India vs Australia, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017: Ind thrash Oz, storm into final against England; Triumph reflected on Twitter, check it out

ndian players celebrate after the victory against Australia. (Reuters)

India vs Australia, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017: India has stormed into the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup by beating Australia by 36 runs, Twitter is filled with the cricket fans praising the performance of the Women in Blue, who will next face hosts England for the big match at Lords on Sunday. Chasing a massive target of 281 runs, Aussies crumbled to be all out for 245 runs. For India, Harmanpreet Kaur played a memorable knock of 171 runs off 115 balls to put India in a commanding position. The score was India’s highest ever total against Australia. As per PTI, Harmanpreet’s score included 20 fours and seven sixes.This was the second highest individual score for India after Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten knock of 188 not out against South Africa earlier this year. Such was the level of concentration of the Punjab girl that she reached hundred from 51 runs in just 26 ball and to 150 from 101 in just 17 balls. Such was her the power of her hiiting that Aussies did not have any clue against her. Harmanpreet, who was having a dry run in the league stage performed when it mattered most. In the virtual quarter final against New Zealand she made a useful 60 runs and necer looked back from there.’ Harmanpreet batted as if there was no tomorrow aand she was repeatedly hit the left-arm spinner Jess Jonasen (0/63 in 7 overs), off-break bowler Ashleigh Gardner (1/43 in 8 overs) and leg-spinner Kirsten Beans (1/49 in 8 overs). She was repeatedly coming down the track to loft them between long-on and deep mid-wicket. Even as she seemed to have faced discomfort due to a side strain, but she continued to help India put 137 runs in 13.4 overs along with Deepti Sharma (25) for fourth wicket, PTI said.

