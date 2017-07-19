India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co can beat Meg Lanning team; know why

Anjum Chopra thinks India can beat Australia in the semi-final. (PTI)

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and team will be up against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Thursday. India made their way to the semi-finals by defeating New Zealand by 186 runs in their last round-robin match. The Women in Blue have had a spectacular run in the tournament so far by winning five out of its seven matches. The Indian side has only lost matches one against South Africa and the other being Meg Lanning’s Australia. Despite the loss to the Kangaroos early in the tournament, former Indian captain Anjum Chopra feels that Mithali Raj’s team have the ability to beat Australia in Thursday’s clash. As per ESPNcricinfo report, she said,”Yes, I think India can beat Australia.”

She added,”When I say that, I am not just being hopeful that India should be in a final. The reason I say that is, I’ve always felt that anytime you get into a quarter-final or a semi-final, there’s always one match that as a team you need to play well together, even if they are the current world champions.”

While talking about the teams line up she said that players like Smriti Mandhana might play a key role as she has the potential to attack in the initial stages of the innings. Chopra said,”Against an Australian line-up where Smriti as an attacking left-hander will be required to come good at the top, I don’t think the Indian team will be looking at that change.” When asked about a defendable score the former skipper said that an excess of 250-260 would be a decent score.

Chopra has also praised the response that the tournament has got in this edition. She labelled it as ‘phenomenal’. Furthermore, she also appreciated the support that the team has received from the male cricketers through social media.