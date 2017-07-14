India v Australia Women’s World Cup 2017: Ellyse Perry of Australia obstructed Sushma Verma as she was taking a run

When Verma tried to take a run, Perry collided with her and tried to obstruct her way. (Youtube)

The recently concluded India vs Australia match in Bristol was a remarkable one with Mithali Raj giving an exceptional performance, despite India losing by eight wickets. The Indian skipper went on to become all time leading-scorer in women’s cricket and also became the first player to score over 6000 ODI runs. However, India lost the match by eight wickets thanks to a dominating performance by Australia’s top-order. Captain Meg Lanning scored a sizzling half-century after the openers had brought the Aussie side close to the victory. However, a peculiar incident came to light during the match that may need further probing. Australia’s Ellyse Perry was bowling against Indian wicketkeeper Sushma Verma. When Verma tried to take a run, Perry collided with her and tried to obstruct her way. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Perry can be seen standing in Sushma’s way but it is still unclear whether she did it intentionally. Because of this Verma could not complete the first run and went for another one.

The video grab of the incident shows Perry blocking the way intentionally but there is no way to ensure it until an official investigation is taken up on the matter. In April this year, Perry was named the woman cricketer of the year 2016 by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack. The video shows Nicole Bolton lose a catch, and when Verma reaches to take a run, Perry obstructs her way because of which India could score only one run. Australia won the gripping match by eight wickets with skipper Meg Lanning leading the Australian team to victory by 76 runs in 88 balls. The match was in good stride but such obstruction by a revered sportsperson like Perry should come to the relevant authority’s notice in light of fair play.