In a shocking news coming in from the Indian U-19 cricket circuit, the trainer Rajesh Sawant was found dead in his hotel room today morning in Mumbai.

Things became suspicious when he didn’t report to the team management thereby missing the schedule.

When a few of the players and staffs went out check out for Sawant, he was found unconscious in his room. It was confirmed later that he has died.