India targets big leap in basketball, journey begins with NBA star Andre Miller’s visit

It was only last week when India was hosting the final of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup. By the time England had beaten Brazil (5-2) at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday evening, India had announced its arrival in world football. Now, with an aim to take a big leap in basketball, an NBA Basketball School has been set up in the national capital. On Monday, NBA Basketball School, India On Track and the Apeejay Education Society presented a unique opportunity to catch up with NBA superstar Andre Miller at Apeejay School which is located in Sheikh Sarai, Delhi. It is the first NBA launched Basketball School in India.

During this session, Andre Miller, the professional American basketball player, led a basketball workshop along with NBA Basketball School coaches. Miller had a 17-year long glorious career in professional basketball and is ranked all-time ninth in NBA. He is the only player in NBA history to have at least 16,000 career points, 8,000 assists and 1,500 steals without making an NBA All-Star Game. Miller not only shared the court with the young kids but also shared his experiences at NBA.

He gave tips about various nuances of excelling in the game of Basketball. Further, the NBA superstar was live-in-action teaching his signature moves to the eager students. The students too responded well by attending the session in large numbers. The basketball court was full of energy as Miller encouraged the students to put in their best while also playing along with them.

“We are glad to be the first School in Delhi-NCR to be a NBA Basketball school which provides NBA trained coaches for basketball training to ours as well as external students. It is very important in this day and age, that children get the highest levels of training and exposure from an early age, to unleash their latent talent and realise their full potential. At all our schools, we adopt a holistic approach to education including the best of facilities for sports and other extra-curricular activities,” Dr Neha Berlia, Member Management Board, Apeejay Stya & Svran Group said about Miller’s visit.