India Open Super Series 2017 Final: PV Sindhu defeats Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16 to bag women’s single title

After a brilliant and consistent performance ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu finally managed to bring out the grudge of her Olympic loss. Seven months after the famous 2016 Rio Olympic women’s singles final, PV Sindhu defeated Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16 in the finals of the India Open Super Series at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi. Both Sindhu and Marin had dropped just one set on their way to the final and were looking strong contenders. While most of the games that they played have been pretty much one-sided, Sindhu was pushed a little more.

In front of a partisan home crowd at the Sirifort Sports Complex, the third seeded Indian dominated the match from the start to win the summit clash in 46 minutes. The win also narrowed down Sindhu’s head-to-head record against the Spaniard to 4-5. Sindhu had last defeated Marin in the BWF Super Series in Dubai last year.

Done and dusted! @Pvsindhu1 is the new champion of Yonex Sunrise #IndiaSS Defeats Marin in straight games and hits #IndiaMeSmash in style! pic.twitter.com/E7Bh8hElzr — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 2, 2017

Earlier, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark clinched the men’s singles title beating Chinese Taipei’s Tien Chen Chou in straight games. Third seed Axelsen took just 36 minutes to edge past Chou 21-13 21-10 to claim his maiden India Open title at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

August 2016 and April 2017. Same players but their places on the podium are reversed. Kudos @Pvsindhu1. #IndiaMeSmash pic.twitter.com/oq13wraU4G — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 2, 2017

Yesterday, Sindhu defeated World No 4 Korean Sung Ji Hyun 21-18, 14-21,21-14 in the semi-finals to set place for the blockbuster finals with Spain’s Carolina Marin. Cheered on by a sizable crowd at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, Sindhu dished out a superb game of badminton to outwit second seeded Hyun 21-18 14-21 21-14 in a battle of nerves where fortunes fluctuated frequently. The fans will get a chance to witness an exciting finale, which will be a rematch of the Olympic final which was watched by millions of fans across the globe.

While Marin had defeated Sindhu 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 in the final of the Rio Olympics, what worked in Sindhu’s favour is the fact that her performance after the Olympics has been much better than Marin. Sindhu won the China Open Superseries Premier and the Syed Modi International titles. She also reached the Hong Kong Open final and the semi-finals of the World Superseries. All she needs to do it bring that confidence and take the home advantage. Marin, meanwhile, has not won a single title ever since her Olympic glory. Sindhu even defeated the Spaniard at the World Superseries final.

