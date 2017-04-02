India Open 2017 Badminton Scores and Live Updates: PV Sindhu beats Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16 to bag title

This is a chance for Sindhu to bring out the grudge of Olympics and take her revenge against the Spaniard.(Reuters)

Seven months after the spectacular clash for 2016 Rio Olympic women’s singles title, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu faced Spain’s Carolina Marin yet again, this time in finals of the India Open Super Series at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi. And after a spectacular and consistent performance, Sindhu bagged the India Open women’s single title, defeating the Rio Olympics gold medalist 21-19, 21-16. Both of them have dropped just one set on their way to the final and were looking strong contenders. While most of the games they played have been pretty much one-sided, Sindhu was pushed a little more. Marin had defeated Sindhu 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

August 2016 and April 2017. Same players but their places on the podium are reversed. Kudos @Pvsindhu1. #IndiaMeSmash pic.twitter.com/oq13wraU4G — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 2, 2017

07:25 pm: Sindhu bags the India Open Super Series title, defeats Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16.

Done and dusted! @Pvsindhu1 is the new champion of Yonex Sunrise #IndiaSS Defeats Marin in straight games and hits #IndiaMeSmash in style! pic.twitter.com/E7Bh8hElzr — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 2, 2017

07:23 pm: Sindhu reaches match point, needs just a point to win the title. Score: 20-16.

07:20 pm: Sindhu displays brilliant performance, even in the second game. Sindhu, with a five point advantage, leads 18-13.

07:18 pm: Sindhu gets close to victory. Even as Carolina Marin makes a descent comeback, Sindhu leads second game 15-12.

07:15 pm: Sindhu gets four straight points, leads 11-7 at break of the second game.

07:11 pm: Sindhu wins a crucial rally, to lead second game 8-6 against Marin.

07:08 pm: Marin gives tough fight to Sindhu and making the game more competitive grabs two consecutive points to make scores 7-6.

07:06 pm: Sindhu leads 7-4 in the second game.

07:04 pm: Sindhu starts the second set even better, clinches early points to lead 4-0 against Marin.

07:00 pm: And with a spectacular and consistent performance Sindhu wins first game 21-19.

06:58 pm: Both shutters gives toe-to-toe fight to each other. Score 18-18

06:55 pm: Marin makes a spectacular comeback after the break, and with three consecutive points, brings down score difference to 14-12.

06:50 pm: Sindhu leads 11-9 at the break of the first game.

06:48 pm: Both sides look strong and after frequent rallies and smashes, Sindhu leads 9-7.

06:45 pm: Marin makes a attacking come back, brings score to 4-6

06:42 pm: Sindhu looks good after clinching some spectacular points, and with a brilliant smash takes score to 5-1.

06:38 pm: Marin clinches an early point, however Sindhu manages to get the next. Score 1-1 at the first game.

06:35 pm: Marin serves first after Sindhu opted for side.

06:31 pm: Sindhu and Marin enters the court as the crowd in Delhi greets the Indian shuttler with loud cheers.