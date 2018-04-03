India not to host any big tournaments in recent future, says Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore at Idea Exchange. (Source: IE)

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has ruled out the possibility of India hosting any big tournament in the coming years. Speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, Rathore said that India’s focus would be to build ‘small, practical playfields’ instead of ‘mammoth stadiums’ that will be required to host an event like the Olympics. Rathore also clarified that India have no plans to bid for hosting the 2032 Olympics. His statement came right before International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach’s scheduled visit to India on April 18-20.

Rathore said that while taking up a big event like this, the ministry has to look at multiple factors. “The bottom line for doing anything, taking such decisions (like hosting big-ticket events), the bottom line needs to be what good is that tournament going to be for our country? Is it going to be beneficial for us?” he said.

Rathore, however, made it clear that the Sports ministry does not have any plans of hosting a big tournament in the recent future. “And anything that comes our way, where we have to even consider hosting a big tournament, these are the essentials that we would answer. Right now we don’t foresee us hosting big tournaments in the immediate future,” he added.

Last year, the then Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said the government was ‘considering a proposal’ by the IOA to host the 2030 Asian Games. Meanwhile, the IOA president Narinder Batra, last week, said they would ‘convey a readiness to host big-ticket multi-discipline events in India’.

However, the recent statements by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore mean that sports fans in India will have to wait longer before they could cheer for international stars.

The 2024 Olympics will be hosted by Paris while the 2028 Olympic Games will be played at Los Angeles. The bidding process for the 2032 edition is still some time away and the winner will be declared only in 2025.

However, it takes several years for the bid document to be prepared and submitted to the IOC, considering the financial commitment and involvement of multiple agencies.

Australia, who is set to host the Commonwealth Games 2018 scheduled to begin on April 4, have also expressed its desire to host the 2032 Olympic Games.