India midfielder CK Vineeth slams decision to dig up JLN football stadium for India-West Indies ODI.

India midfielder CK Vineeth on Monday voiced discontent over plans of digging up the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium’s football pitch in Kochi in order to host an international cricket match. In a series of tweets, Vineeth questioned the science behind using a football turf to play cricket. The 29-year-old’s comment came after various reports suggested that the Kerala Cricket Association is planning to host the ODI between India and West Indies in November at the JLN Stadium, Kochi, which is also the home ground to Indian Super League (ISL)’s club Kerala Blasters. If the plan is taken forward by Kerala’s cricket board it would mean a clash between cricket and football as ISL would start in October-November period.

The Indian midfielder tweeted: “Over the course of this week, I have read various reports that the turf at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium will be dug up to help facilitate the ODI cricket match between India and West Indies. For many different reasons, I feel this is wrong.”

He added: “I believe that for the sport to co-exist, it is important that they do not stop each other from growing. As a nation, we are fighting for success and to become better on so many fronts and a lot of time, effort and money has gone into the football pitch at the JN Stadium.”

The 29-year-old also pointed out that the JLN Stadium in Kochi was one of six in India that are FIFA approved and if it is dug up, it will be difficult to get certified again. “When India has been known for being a ‘cricket crazy’ nation, is it really necessary to dig up a football pitch to play a cricket match?” he tweeted.

The last time a cricket match was played in Kerala was between India and New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in November last year.

Spoke to CoA Chief VinodRai to denounce Kerala Cricket Assn’s bizarre decision to transfer the India-WI ODI from a match-ready Trivandrum stadium to Kochi, whose ground was last used for the U17 Football World Cup. He has promised to review the matter. KCA motives highly suspect — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2018

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also denounced the decision and said: “Spoke to CoA Chief Vinod Rai to denounce Kerala Cricket Association’s bizarre decision to transfer the India-WI ODI from a match-ready Trivandrum stadium to Kochi, whose ground was last used for the U17 Football World Cup. He has promised to review the matter. KCA motives highly suspect.”

India are scheduled to host the Windies for five ODIs in Mumbai, Guwahati, Kochi, Indore and Pune in early November.