India lose to arch rivals Pakistan at blind World T20

The atmosphere was typical of any contest between the arch rivals and it was, for a change, Pakistan who emerged victories, getting the better of India by seven wickets in the World T20 for the blind here today.(Reuters)

The atmosphere was typical of any contest between the arch rivals and it was, for a change, Pakistan who emerged victories, getting the better of India by seven wickets in the World T20 for the blind here today.

India notched up a formidable 204 for four at the Feroz Shah Kotla but Pakistan, riding on Muhammad Zafar’s unbeaten 88, chased down the target of 205 in just 15.3 overs, denying India a third consecutive victory at the World T20 against this opponent.

Prakash J scored 90, off 56 balls, and Venkateswara Rao (53), were the major contributors for India.

As per rule, the bowlers bowled underarm and the batsmen played only sweep shots in front of a decent turnout, which included quite a few visually-impaired spectators.

You may also like to watch:



Indian batsmen scored freely even as the ball rarely rose up to their ankles, much to the delight of the home fans. However, Pakistan dashed their hopes of witnessing an Indian win by dishing out a fluent batting display.

India started their campaign by thrashing Bangladesh by 129 runs and followed that up with a convincing win against the West Indies.

Pakistan, too, had a promising start to their campaign, beating New Zealand by 10 wickets and England by 97 runs.