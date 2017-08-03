India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Live Cricket Score Updates: Abhinav Mukund to make way as KL Rahul returns?

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: At the moment, team selection looks like the only problem for the Indian team management.

How many times we have seen a player doing well for his side and yet, made to sit out in the next match because a more senior player makes a comeback. If Virat Kohli’s words from the pre match conference are to go by, this can once again happen in the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match. KL Rahul is fit and the Indian skipper clearly mentioned that either Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund will have to make way for the stylish RCB opener. At the moment, team selection looks like the only problem for the Indian team management. The men in blue had near perfect outing in Galle where all the batsmen scored runs and bowlers were among wickets as the Virat Kohli-led team crushed a clueless Sri Lankan side by 304 runs. Hardik Pandya was a big positive from the previous match and you would like to keep up the good work.

Playing Conditions: In his press conference, Virat Kohli was full of praises for the pitch calling it a great Test wicket where India will play its best cricket. But, the grass has been removed turning it into a dry surface overnight where the ball might start spinning from the very first day. This will bring in Sri Lankan captain Rangana Herath into the game, reducing the gap between the two teams.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1:

Here are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test:

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara