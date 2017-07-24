India finishes seventh with 11 medals in Youth Commonwealth Games at Bahamas

The Indian contingent finished at the seventh position in the recently-concluded Youth Commonwealth Games at Bahamas after clinching a total of 11 medals, including four gold, one silver and six bronze medals. (Source: PTI)

The Indian contingent finished at the seventh position in the recently-concluded Youth Commonwealth Games at Bahamas after clinching a total of 11 medals, including four gold, one silver and six bronze medals. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) spoke on the achievements of the youngsters, “I would like to congratulate all our young medal winners for their wonderful performance in the Commonwealth Youth Games. They have done a wonderful job, in making our country proud. I am sure such performances will boost their morale for future events and I wish them success in future”.

At the start of the Youth Commonwealth Games, India received immediate success in Judo with our youth Judokas showing their talent. Soni picked up India’s first gold medal by winning in the 73-kg category by beating Australia’s Uros Nikolic. Ashish followed this with a bronze medal in the 60-kg category, with a win over England’s Harry Zane-Prosser. Among the girls, Antim Yadav and Rebina Devi Chanam won two more bronze medals in the 48-kg and 57-kg categories respectively. Antim Yadav defeated Bahamian Jasmine Russell in the bronze-medal match, while Chanam beat Australia’s Saskia Jolande Brothers in her bronze play-off.

In the boxing discipline, India grabbed a total of four medals collectively between girls and boys. World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach won a gold in the Light Flyweight (49 Kg) category after defeating James Nathan Probert of Wales 4-1. Another young boxer from India, Muhammed Etash Khan won a bronze medal in the Bantamweight (56 Kg) weight category after losing in the semi-finals to England’s Reuben Shiloh Defreitas 2-3. Among the girl boxers, Jony clinched a silver medal in the Lightweight (60 Kg) category after losing 2-3 to Australian Ella Jade Boot in the finals. Ekta was another name in the girl boxers who won the bronze medal in the flyweight (51 Kg) category after losing to Chloe Louise Watson 1-4.

In the tennis, Zeel Desai and Siddhant Banthia signed off the Indian campaign at the Commonwealth Games on a high note after taking on three medals across all three categories in singles and mixed doubles. Zeel Desai won her girls singles final against Eliza Omirou of Cyprus in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, while Siddhant Banthia claimed the bronze medal with a win over Cypriot Eleftherios Neos in straight sets as well 6-2, 6-0. The Indian duo of Siddhanth Banthia and Zeel Desai took India to a 6-4,6-3 victory in the mixed doubles finals against Neos and Omirou of Cyprus. Indian contingent comprised of 28 participants across six events, got home a total of 11 medals in three disciplines.