India eye clean sweep, England play for pride in Kolkata

India will be aiming for a clean-sweep in the ODI series against England when the two sides meet in the third and final match at the iconic Eden Garderns in Kolkata on Sunday. Team India, under the captainship of newly-appointed limited over-skipper Virat Kohli has won the first two one-dayers convincingly beating the visitors in high scoring matches.

While the fist match at Pune will be remembered for scintillating centuries by local lad Kedar Jadhav and Kohli, the highlight of the second match at Cuttack was superb centuries from old war horses Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. However, the Indian team will have to rethink their openers who failed in both the matches.

On Sunday, Ajinkya Rahane could get a chance to stake a claim in the side. Besides Shikhar Dhawan’s injury issue, he has been enduring a lean patch with scores of 1 and 11 in the last two ODIs. After the final ODI, India will then host a three-match T20 series against England beginning January 26 at Green Park, Kanpur.