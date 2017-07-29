India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle; here is how Twitterati celebrated record win

India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle to register its record overseas victory. (Source: AP)

India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle to register its record overseas victory. After the batsmen dominating the play, the bowlers too stepped up to restrict the opposition to 291 and 245 runs in both the innings respectively. The Indian cricket team won the match by 304 runs and now leads the three-match Test series 1-0. It was a highly dominating performance by the Indian team. Opting to bat first, the visitors were given a good start by Shikhar Dhawan who scored 190 runs on his Test return. He along with Cheteshwar Pujara (153) added 253 runs for the second wicket in the first innings guiding India to a massive total of 600 runs. Hardik Pandya who made his Test debut in the game was very impressive and even scored a quick-fire half-century.

What made things worse for the hosts was the fact that Asela Gunaratne, who had fractured his thumb was ruled out of the series, and stand-in captain Rangana Herath, who suffered a hand injury on Friday, did not bat for Sri Lanka in the second innings. In this match, Virat Kohli also scored his 17th Test ton and equalled the record of former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar (116 Tests) and VVS Laxman (134Tests), who both have 17 Test hundreds. Here is how Twitterati celebrated India’s victory:

Another day and another 100 for @imVkohli . Delivers them like a milkman delivers milk. Amazing consistency.#IndvsSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 29, 2017

india won the match by 304 runs..

india conquer the match a easy and comfortable win

and leading the series with 1-0#indvssl — #ntr#msd#srt#hitman (@devinadh9999) July 29, 2017

Ind won by 304 runs.Complete dominance.Glad an addition to the Test centuries in spite of those meaningless 2nd inns runs by India #IndvsSL — Venkata Balaji (@Venkata_balaji) July 29, 2017

Ind could have won by an innings, had they asked islanders to follow on? #indvsSL — AvneeshVerma (@AvneeshVerma01) July 29, 2017

SL biggest lost in test,Pak beat SL by 301 runs,Ind Beat SL by 304 runs,so Ind defeat Pak by 3 runs ! #IndvsSL #SLvsInd

“Sri Lanka by 304” — sonu patel (@soonudandi) July 29, 2017

This was also India’s first win under the new coach, Ravi Shastri who recently took over from Anil Kumble. The 2nd Test of the series will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Colombo from 3rd August.