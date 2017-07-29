  3. India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle; here is how Twitterati celebrated record win

India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle to register its record overseas victory. After the batsmen dominating the play, the bowlers too stepped up to restrict the opposition to 291 and 245 runs in both the innings respectively.

Published: July 29, 2017
India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle to register its record overseas victory. (Source: AP)

India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle to register its record overseas victory. After the batsmen dominating the play, the bowlers too stepped up to restrict the opposition to 291 and 245 runs in both the innings respectively. The Indian cricket team won the match by 304 runs and now leads the three-match Test series 1-0. It was a highly dominating performance by the Indian team. Opting to bat first, the visitors were given a good start by Shikhar Dhawan who scored 190 runs on his Test return. He along with Cheteshwar Pujara (153) added 253 runs for the second wicket in the first innings guiding India to a massive total of 600 runs. Hardik Pandya who made his Test debut in the game was very impressive and even scored a quick-fire half-century.

What made things worse for the hosts was the fact that Asela Gunaratne, who had fractured his thumb was ruled out of the series, and stand-in captain Rangana Herath, who suffered a hand injury on Friday, did not bat for Sri Lanka in the second innings. In this match, Virat Kohli also scored his 17th Test ton and equalled the record of former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar (116 Tests) and VVS Laxman (134Tests), who both have 17 Test hundreds. Here is how Twitterati celebrated India’s victory:

This was also India’s first win under the new coach, Ravi Shastri who recently took over from Anil Kumble. The 2nd Test of the series will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Colombo from 3rd August.

