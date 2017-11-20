Ind vs SL Test: Virat Kohli second cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this massive feat; it will make you proud

Kohli brought up his 18th century in Tests and 50th international century with a spectacular six of Suranga Lakmal. (PTI)

Back when the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar had scored his 50th international century no one thought that any batsman would ever be able to reach the massive feat. Well, guess what, it has been achieved and by none other than current Indian captain Virat Kohli! Kohli brought up his 18th century in Tests and 50th international century with a spectacular six of Suranga Lakmal as India declared their second innings on 352 for the loss of eight wickets during the first Test at Eden Gardens. Notably, this is also his 11th Test century as the captain of the Indian team. Kohli’s third hundred against Sri Lanka came in breathtaking fashion as he stepped out to Lakmal, hit him over the extra-cover region and roared in delight. Also, Virat Kohli is now ranked sixth on the list of most Test hundreds by an Indian batsman. Former Indian cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), Suni Gavaskar (34), Virender Sehwag (23) and Mohammad Azharuddin (22) are ahead in the ranking. The record-breaking session does not stop here. With his 11th century in Test as a skipper, the right-handed batsman has equaled former Indian opener Gavaskar’s tally.

Kohli has been on a roll and is breaking records like a superhuman especially against Sri Lanka. Previously, when India toured the Islanders in September, Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries against Sri Lanka. With that hundred, the skipper also became the first ever to hit a hat-trick of centuries at Premadasa, Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old came into bat on the final day of the Test after KL Rahul was dismissed by Lakmal. After beginning on a cautious note, Kohli took the attack to the bowlers. However, as wickets fell at regular intervals, he held one end and kept the scoreboard ticking. As he neared his century, Kohli cut loose and smashed the Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground. As India set a target of 231 for the visitors, Kohli remained unbeaten on 104. On the back of his hundred, India declared with 352 for 8, setting Sri Lanka an improbable target of 231 in a maximum of 47 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka lost their openers before they could get their eyes in. At tea, Sri Lanka were 8 for 2.