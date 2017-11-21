Ind vs SL: Star player Bhuvneshwar Kumar not selected for next Test; Shikhar Dhawan outs reason, it will melt your heart

Star player Bhuvneshwar Kumar not selected for next Test; Shikhar Dhawan outs reason.

The India vs Sri Lanka Test drama shifts to Nagpur where India would be eyeing a win to continue their perfect record against Sri Lanka. Fortunately for Virat Kohli and co, India managed to control the Kolkata game after nearly messing it up on day 1, but by day 5 it was in a winning position. However, India’s star players Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan would not be a part of the team for the next test. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cited “personal reasons” for dropping the two ace players.

The 27-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the man of the match after taking eight wickets, including figures of 4-8 in the second innings. Notably, a video posted by Shikhar Dhawan on his Facebook page revealed that Kumar was getting married on Thursday. The second Test begins in Nagpur on Friday.

“Kumar will not take any further part in the ongoing test series against Sri Lanka and the all-India senior selection committee has named Vijay Shankar as his replacement,” the BCCI said in a statement late on Monday. The board added,”Dhawan is available for selection for the third test.” Left-hander Dhawan made a sparkling 94 in the second innings and his absence will make way for Murali Vijay at the top of the order. Shankar, who bats in the middle order and bowls medium pace, has yet to play for India.

In the Kolkata, Sri Lanka almost lost the Test that ideally, they should have won comfortably. They have a habit of playing themselves into a losing position even after dominating the game for days on end. It happened in 2011 at Cardiff when they lost to England and the same was repeated in Hobart in 2012 when the Islanders gave up against Australia! Virat Kohli and men had set an imposing target of 231, which the Islanders had to achieve in 47 overs which meant Dinesh Chandimal and his men had to survive a session and half. But the dramatic three hours that followed gave plenty of entertainment for the fans at Eden Gardens after the first two days had been severely hit by rain. Sri Lanka lost the openers inside three overs. Then the dramatic final session saw five more wickets fall as Sri Lanka slumped to 75 for 7. There was a sigh of relief as the umpires called off play at 4:27 pm due to bad light, denying India what could have been a famous win.