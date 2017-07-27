Ind vs SL, LIVE Cricket Score: Virat Kolhi grabs control, puts Sri Lanka on mat

Sri Lanka reeling at 154 for 5 at stumps on Day 2.

Ind vs SL, Cricket Score: First it was with the bat, then the ball. In short, India have thoroughly dominated this Test. Handy contributions from the lower order propelled the visitors to 600 and they extended their dominance with a good bowling performance, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 154 for 5 at stumps on Day 2. Only Mathews remained a thorn in India’s path at the moment. Whether the former Sri Lanka captain continues his act of defiance is another story altogether. Mohammed Shami and Ashwin have been lethal with the ball with both the bowlers taking 2 wickets each. Umesh Yadav and Ravidra Jadeja also managed to open their account sharing a wicket each. India seems to be well on the way to beating Sri Lanka even though there is still a long way to go.

Cricket Score of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3:

Teams:

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Manthews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara