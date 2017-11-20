IND vs SL, 1st test: After Ravi Shastri and ML Jaisimha, Cheteshwar Pujara manges to achieve this record

The interesting this about the three of the players is that they managed to achieve this feat at the iconic ‘Eden Gardens’. (Photo: Twitter/ BCCI)

IND vs SL, 1st test: Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday joined veteran cricket players ML Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri to become the third Indian cricketer to have batted on all 5 days of a Test match. On Day 5 of the first match that the team is playing against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, he entered the exclusive club as he came to bat on the ground. The information was shared through the official Twitter handle of BCCI that read, “Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the third Indian cricketer, after Ravi Shastri and ML Jaisimha to have batted on all 5 days of a Test match.” The interesting this about the three of the players is that they managed to achieve this feat at the iconic ‘Eden Gardens’. While ML Jaisimha made this record back on January 23, 1960, while playing a test opposite to Australia, whereas RJ Shastri achieved the same on December 31, 1984 while playing a match against England. Jaisimha was the first player to have ever batted on each day of a test match.

Here is a list of the players to have batted on each day of the five days match-

1. ML Jaisimha (India) in 1960

2. G Boycott (England) in 1977

3. KJ Hughes (Australia) in 1980

4. AJ Lamb (England) in 1984

5. RJ Shastri (India) in 1984

6. AFG Griffith (West Indies) in 1999

7. A Flintoff (England) in 2006

8. AN Petersen (South Africa) in 2012

9. Cheteshwar Pujara (India) in 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the third Indian cricketer, after Ravi Shastri and ML Jaisimha to have batted on all 5 days of a Test match. pic.twitter.com/1ERgsi6p9r — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017

On Sunday during the day four of the opening cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens Since posting 187 on Test debut vs Australia at Mohali in March 2013, Shikhar Dhawan (94) has posted his highest score in Tests in India. In his previous 12 innings on Indian soil, his highest score was 45 not out vs South Africa at Bengaluru in November 2015. This was Dhawan’s fourth fifty in Tests (apart from six hundreds) is his first against Sri Lanka. Dhawan has been dismissed in the nervous nineties in Tests for the second time – the first instance being 98 vs New Zealand at Wellington in February 2014, according to PTI.

On the same day, Lokesh Rahul became the second player to register nine fifty-plus innings in Tests this year – all half-centuries in eight matches. South Africa’s Dean Elgar (5 centuries + 4 half centuries in 11 Tests) was the first to do so. Before Rahul, the last Indian batsman to accomplish the feat was Rahul Dravid – 5 centuries + 4 half centuries in 12 Tests in 2011.