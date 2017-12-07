Ind vs SL fiasco: After rain and poor light, pollution to decide fate of match? This can happen

Sri Lankan players wearing masks during Kotla Test. (Source: AP)

The Indian Medical Association has written to BCCI expressing concern over Delhi pollution, which affected the recently concluded Test between India and Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla. In its letter, the Indian Medical Association said that it is greatly troubled about the cricket match between India and Sri Lanka that was played under conditions of high levels of air pollution. The association added that just like rain and poor light are taken into consideration for determining suitable playing conditions for a match, pollution should also be considered.

“Rain and poor light are taken into consideration when determining suitable playing conditions, we suggest that atmospheric pollution should now also be included in the assessing criteria for a match,” it said by adding, “Air pollution also reduces performance of the athletes. In a situation where milliseconds and millimetres often determine success of athletes, air pollution can be an important factor in affecting their performance.”

Many Sri Lankan players had to battle health issues due to severe Delhi pollution. Speaking to media after the match, Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal attributed their fightback to the gutsy nature of youngsters like Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva and Niroshan Dickwella. “We have got so many youngsters for this series and they have really got a good attitude. And if that is there the best result are bound to come,” Chandimal said.

Chandimal though admitted that it was indeed difficult considering that they were not used to this kind of conditions. “It was a tough time for us as a team as we are not used to these kinds of conditions. In Sri Lanka, you won’t get this much pollution,” he said.

“But we need to play the game at the same time, so after the first two days, we had a discussion with the team and said we need to forget about the conditions and play the game. That’s what everyone did. We didn’t discuss about smog and stuff in the dressing room or when we went back to the hotel. We finally learnt how to face such conditions in the future,” he added.