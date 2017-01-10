Ind vs Eng warm-up match: watch MS Dhoni lead India A for free

MS Dhoni to lead India A against England.(Source: Reuters)

Cricket Club of India has brought a smile on the faces of cricket fans by announcing free entry to the first warm-up game between India A and England to be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday i.e. January 10th. According to the Indian Express, a demand of Rs. 60 lakhs by Mumbai Police had put the fans in a position of being knocked out of the game.

However, fans would be allowed to witness MS Dhoni leading the side for one last time from the North and East stands. Since the stadium is undergoing renovation, only 10,000 fans will be allowed inside it. A CCI official told ESPNcricinfo that if the stands are filled by 3 pm, stadium gates will be closed. He added, “There are normally hardly 200-300 people for warm-up matches, but with Dhoni playing his last match as a captain, the game has become high-profile. There will be a bigger crowd now. So, more police personnel will have to be deployed; there will be around 300 policepersons now.” The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm and will be broadcasted live on Star Sports.

This decision has come after BCCI agreed to pay the cost of security arrangements for the match. Earlier it was reported that the match will be played in front of the members of Cricket Club of India and spectators won’t be allowed inside the stadium due to the higher security cost. However, sighting the emotional importance of the match, the decision was changed. Interestingly, CCI is on the verge of losing its full-member status if the Lodha committee reforms are implemented.

Other than Dhoni, big names like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Aashish Nehra will also feature in the game leading to a three-match ODI series. The new look England side will try to find some form as well. With Dhoni taking charge for one last time, this could be the perfect New Year gift for the fans by BCCI.