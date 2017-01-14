India vs England: Virat Kohli says, M S Dhoni most intelligent cricketer

Virat Kohli, who quite recently took over from M S Dhoni as the captain of the Indian team in the shorter formats of the game said that he greatly valued the latter’s views on the game. (PTI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday addressed a press conference ahead of the 1st ODI against England and assured that all the selected players were fine and available for selection, dismissing the rumours of any injuries. Kohli spoke about the inclusion of the veteran Yuvraj Singh in the squad and said that the World Cup winner had a great Ranji season and hence had been given a place in the team. Kohli, who quite recently took over from M S Dhoni as the captain of the Indian team in the shorter formats of the game said that he greatly valued the latter’s views on the game. Speaking to reporters Kohli lauded the former captain and said that even though he would have hos won preparations, M S Dhoni’s views would be priceless. Speaking about the Decision Review System (DRS), Kohli said that he trusted M S Dhoni’s word on the subject as he was the most intelligent cricketer around.

When asked if the burden of captaincy would affect his batting, he said that he was ready to be captain and would access the part later. earlier, Indian had defeated England in a 5 match test series by 4-0 and would look to continue their dominance over their English counterparts in the ODI and T20 series. Meanwhile, M S Dhoni’s decision to step down from the post of the skipper drew a lot of praise with the senior statesman’s age and the World Cup 2019 in sight. Dhoni who had captained Indian in 199 ODIs is widely considered to be most successful captain in Indian history.



Earlier this week, MSD had too addressed a press conference following his resignation and had spoken at length about the team and handing over the reigns to the young Kohli, who he believed was capable and ready to take the tasking job at hand. Idia would go into the series as the favourites going to the home conditions and the form all its players seem to have caught. England, on the other hand, would look to save face after the humiliating defeat in the test series and perform well in the shorter formats; although it might not have been their strongest suit if statistics are to be believed.