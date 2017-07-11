In tragic Phillip Hughes type rerun, cricketer Luke Fletcher suffers big blow to head, bleeds on pitch; watch video

Fletcher later took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers from the hospital for their support. (IE)

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher was hit in the head by a straight drive from Sam Hain during the T20 Blast tournament match against Birmingham in Edgbaston. The ball struck him with such a force that he started bleeding. The 28-year-old bowler had to take help of a physio to even walk off the pitch. Fletcher was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors said that he has suffered a concussion. Players from both the teams were shocked from the unexpected incident. Most of them can be seen cupping hands around their mouths in shock. The match was delayed by 30-minutes following the event. Eventually, the match resumed with Birmingham winning the game by 6 wickets.

Dear God in heaven this could have killed Luke Fletcher….. pic.twitter.com/Q7tWN90khD — Thomas Walsh (@ThomasWalsh1) July 8, 2017

Fletcher later took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers from the hospital for their support. As per Indian Express, his team coach Peter Moores after the match said, “The lads were shaken up. I mean, one of your mates has just gone down. We all sat in there [the dressing room] for 20 minutes. A few lads were struggling a bit, but it seemed the right decision to go back and carry the game on.”

Thanks for the messages. Shame about the result. Congrats to the bears!! Time for a few paracetamol ???? — FLETCH19 (@fletcherluke) July 8, 2017

He added,”Credit to the umpires, they gave us that half-hour to decide what we were going to do.”

Meanwhile, in a similar incident on November 25, 2014, Australian batsman Phillip Hughes was hit on the back of the head by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The blow had caused a vertebral artery dissection that led to a subarachnoid haemorrhage. He died on November 27, 2017.