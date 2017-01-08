In an attempt to troll website, Virender Sehwag gets himself stumped!

Former India opener Virender Sehwag. (PTI)

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, post his retirement from cricket has been pretty active on Twitter. He has acquired a great reputation for making witty remarks and even trolling people in a good-natured way. He ribs everyone and does not let them get away easily if they did something that is disturbing – from British anchor Piers Morgan to most of his former India teammates, almost all cricketers today have been the ‘targets’ of his attacks. But perhaps for the first time he was stumped, as he made a mistake by trolling the wrong organisation – an UAE airline.

While, he was taking on a news website which had mistakenly uploaded actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo instead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their news website while publishing news about the former skipper stepping down from limited-overs captaincy few days back, Sehwag tweeted, “I am flying with you in a while, hope you don’t allow him to board instead of me”. The UAE airliner reacted to this mix-up pretty sportily, when it replied to his tweet. They posted, “No worries, we’ve got your back. We look forward to your next flight with us.”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the character of just retired MS Dhoni in his biopic, that released in September 30, 2016. Meanwhile, Test captain Virat Kohli has been anointed as the full-time captain, post the retirement of MS Dhoni from limited overs format.