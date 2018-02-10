In a first, South Korea-North Korea played as one in Winter Olympics 2018; match result will amaze you

Winter Olympics organised in South Korea’s Pyeongchang saw North Korea-South Korea script history. (AP)

Winter Olympics organised in South Korea’s Pyeongchang saw North Korea-South Korea script history, on Saturday, as the unified ‘All Korea’ women ice hockey team took the field against Switzerland in the most highly anticipated hockey match in Winter Olympics. Nation’s women ice hockey team was made up of players from the isolated country North Korea and Olympic host South Korea, unified, that went down in the record books of the Winter games as they played against Switzerland in their first ice hockey match. The game between Korea and Switzerland was played in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong and South Korean President Moon Jae-In. It was first ever display of hockey by the unified Korean team at the Olympics. Players from the both the countries wore white jerseys with an image of joined Korean peninsula embellished in pale blue.

However, the Korean team suffered 8-0 loss as Switzerland’s Alina Muller scoring four goals single handedly trampled Korea’s historic moment. The packed ice hockey arena was buzzing with chants of Korean pop song from the crowd. Cheering their home team in unison, crowd erupted the moment match started and each time Korean players took possession of the puck. The crowd roared and celebrated their team with kids waving Korean flags, Korean cheerleaders dressed in red track suits soared the spirits of the crowd and players. Other dignitaries to be present at the historic event was North Korea’s nominated head of the state Kim Yong Nam and International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Thomas Bach.

Earlier in the day, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In held talks in North Korean capital Pyongyang that witnessed the first time in 10 years when Korean leaders were seen together in a meeting. It has been a months since Kim Jong Un’s North Korea has waged war by threatening countries with its development on nuclear and Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) missiles. Despite unified Korean team playing at the games, North and South Korea maintains a strained relationship since the 1953 armistice and have since exchanged threats as tensions elevated between Korean leaders of both nations. The ‘All Korea’ flag is seen as a symbol of putting both the states in the path of peace and harmony, eve though chances of reaching finals or winning the gold seems to be slim.