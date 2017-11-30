In a first, IPL approves mid-season transfer window; proposal made to start evening matches at 7 pm

Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith at IPL 10 final. (Source: Twitter)

In some major news, a mid-season transfer window for the Indian Premier League has been approved. Like European football leagues, the IPL governing council will have a mid-tournament window where a player who has played only two games out of seven league games can be transferred to other teams. While the mid-season transfer window is common when it comes to football, this would be the first time when something like this will happen in cricket, further spicing up things, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Talking about this decision, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that it was an idea that was welcomed by all franchises. He said that it will provide an opportunity to players who are not getting regular games for their side. “Every IPL owner agreed to have this in the forthcoming season. It will give chance to those players who are good but are not getting opportunities to be part of playing XI of any IPL side. We are having an IPL governing council meeting soon to finalize all these points,” Shukla added.

Apart from this, BCCI has also made a proposal to television broadcasters Star India to begin next year’s IPL games at 7 pm instead of the 8 pm. This has been the norm for the last 10 years and if the recent proposal is accepted, it might change. The proposal was made as in the past, many games have extended well past midnight, causing problems to fans at the stadium, and to parents of kids at home, watching on television.

The idea was floated by IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday at a meeting. It was just a thought (starting game at 7 pm) and everyone welcomed it but first, we need to speak to the broadcaster and take their nod. We will work on modalities then,” he added.

If the idea is approved, then the afternoon games can also start at 3 pm instead of the regular 4 pm start. Shukla said everything will have to be approved by Star India, the broadcasters for IPL. The IPL governing council is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on December 5.