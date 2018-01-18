If Hardik Pandya keeps making mistakes, he doesn’t deserve to be compared with me: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev criticised Hardik Pandya’s batting performance in the second Test against South Africa in Centurion. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli and men lost the second Test and with that the series. However, the man who was most criticised is Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya who played a terrible shot to throw away his wicket in the second innings in Centurion. The legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev was not delighted with Pandya’s dismissal and criticised the Gujarati-boy for making such careless mistakes at the international level. Hardik Pandya is often compared to Kapil Dev and is believed to be his rightful successor. But Dev was quite critical of Pandya’s performance in the recently-concluded Test match and said that he does not deserve to be compared to him if he keeps making such foolish mistakes. “If Pandya keeps making silly mistakes like these then he doesn’t deserve to be compared with me,” Dev told ABP news.

Chasing a target of 287 in the fourth innings, Men in Blue were down at 65 for five when Pandya walked in to bat. Pandya was on six when he went for his famous ramp shot and chased a very wide ball of Lungi Ngidi. To the consternation of the Indian fans, the 24-year-old right-handed batsman edged the ball and was caught behind the wicket by wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock.

In the first innings too, Pandya ran himself out when he forgot to ground his bat! The casual approach was criticised by experts. “He definitely has a lot of talent, he has shown it in the first Test but I believe he needs to work on the mental aspect,” Kapil said.

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil also mentioned that comparing Pandya to Dev was not ideal because Pandya is still in early stages of his cricketing career. “I have played a lot of cricket with Kapil, really there is no comparison. Kapil played 15 years for India with terrific performances and Pandya is only in his fifth Test match. There is a long way to go,” Patil said.