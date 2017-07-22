ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur

In his congratulatory message, the CM said Kaur has done the state proud by becoming the second highest scorer for India in women’s ODI. (Image: PTI)

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today congratulated Moga girl Harmanpreet Kaur for her excellent performance that steered India into the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in England. In his congratulatory message, the CM said Kaur has done the state proud by becoming the second highest scorer for India in women’s ODI. The Chief Minister said that it was a matter of great honour for all Punjabis that Harmanpreet had carved a niche for herself in international cricket with her sheer hard work and dedication.

He hoped that Harmanpreet’s superb accomplishment would go a long way in inspiring other girls to strive for excellence. Wishing her a bright future and success in her life, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that this daughter of Punjab would bring more laurels to the state in the field of sports.

He also congratulated the parents, friends and relatives of Harmanpreet on her rare feat. Celebrations were on at Harmanpreet’s home in Moga.