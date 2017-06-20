ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Team and Venues

ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: The Indian women cricket team for the World Cup. (Source: BCCI)

ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: The ICC Champions Trophy is over but the cricketing fever isn’t. The focus now shifts to the ICC Women’s World Cup which is all set to begin from 24th June in England. In this year’s edition, top 8 teams will participate and contest against each other in 28 matches with final scheduled to take place on July 23 at London’s historic ground, Lord’s. The teams have been divided into two groups and two sides that will top the table, will make it to the semi-finals. The first match of the Women’s World Cup will be held between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Bristol on 24th June while India will begin their crusade in the tournament against England at County Ground, Derby on the same day. Defending champions Australia will start their campaign against West Indies on June 26.

Here is the full ICC Women’s World Cup schedule:

Jun 24 – 3:00 PM New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka

3:00 PM India Vs England

Jun 25 – 3:00 PM South Africa Vs Pakistan

Jun 26 – 3:00 PM Australia Vs West Indies

Jun 27 – 3:00 PM England Vs Pakistan

Jun28 – 3:00 PM South Africa Vs New Zealand

Jun 29 – 3:00 PM India Vs West Indies

3:00 PM Sri Lanka Vs Australia

Jul 2 – 3:00 PM England Vs Sri Lanka

3:00 PM Australia Vs New Zealand

3:00 PM India Vs Pakistan

3:00 PM South Africa Vs West Indies

Jul 5 – 3:00 PM England Vs South Africa

3:00 PM India Vs Sri lanka

3:00 PM Pakistan Vs Australia

Jul 6 – 3:00 PM New Zealand Vs West Indies

Jul 8 – 3:00 PM New Zealand Vs Pakistan

3:00 PM South Africa Vs Indian Women

Jul 9 – 3:00 PM South Africa Vs Australia

3:00 PM England Vs West Indies

Jul 11 – 3:00 PM West Indies Vs Pakistan

Jul 12 – 3:00 PM Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

3:00 PM Australia Vs India

3:00 PM England Vs New Zealand

Jul 15 – 3:00 PM South Africa vs Australia

3:00 PM England Vs West Indies

3:00 PM India Vs New Zealand

3:00 PM Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka

Jul 18 – 3:00 PM Semi Final – 1

Jul 20 – 3:00 PM Semi Final – 2

Jul 23 – 3:00 PM Final

‘Keen to create an impact in the World Cup,’ @M_Raj03 speaks ahead of the ICC #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/GolCEanLTn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 19, 2017

Here are full squads for ICC Women’s World Cup 2017:

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Alex Blackwell, Sarah Aley. Kristen Beams, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington

England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (WK), Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt

India: Mithali Raj (C), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma. Sushma Verma (WK)

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (C) Amy Satterthwaite, Erin Bermingham. Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan: Sana Mir (C), Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Yousuf, Sidra Nawaz, Waheeda Akhtar

In a chat with @shikhashauny, Jhulan Goswami gives the lowdown on Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s preparatory camp in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/sF99WayDMJ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 8, 2017

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (C), Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt

Sri Lanka: Inoka Ranaweera (C), Chandima Gunaratne, Nipuni Hansika, Chamari Atapattu, Ama Kanchana, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Chamari Polgampola, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardene, Dilani Manodara, Prasadani Weerakkody, Sripali Weerakkody

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (C), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Felicia Walters