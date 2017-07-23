ICC Women World Cup Ind vs Eng final: From Shah Rukh Khan tweet to Sonakshi Sinha video message, here is how Bollywood celebrities wished Mithali Raj and team

ICC Women World Cup Ind vs Eng final: India’s Jhulan Goswami (R) celebrates catching out England’s Tammy Beaumont. (Reuters)

ICC Women World Cup Ind vs Eng final: The excitement has reached its peak with the final of ICC Women’s World Cup in London. After being dominant in the last two matches beating Australia and New Zealand comprehensively, the Mithali Raj led team is focusing on winning the title by defeating England and thereby make India proud. While Team India is striving hard on the field, it is not just the cricket fraternity but also the Bollywood also that has turned out to cheer the team. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to veteran actor Anupam Kher, no one could hold their excitement back and took to the social media to wish them the best. “Here is wishing #WomenInBlue all the luck for #WomensWorldCup2017. You are the BESTEST. Jai Hind & Jai Ho” posted Anupam Kher on the day with a picture of team India. While Shah Rukh Khan, who owns an Indian Premier League team – Kolkata Knight Riders – gave his “love to the ladies”. In a Twitter post, he said, “To the Women in Blue for the WWC17 Finals. You make us the most proud. All the best & have a great game. Love to the Ladies.”

Also, Akshay Kumar, who is busy promoting his upcoming film, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, did not miss the chance to wish the team. “Come on India, let our #WomenInBlue feel the support of a billion fans! #Proud #WWC17 @StarSportsIndia” he posted. The actor will also turn to TV to cheer the team during the match. “Big day for women and sports tomorrow. Join me on #StarSports as I cheer the #WomenInBlue live from the stadium. #WorldCupFinals” he shared. Abhishek Bachchan also wished the team in his post reading: “Word!!! C’mon girls!!! Full power!! Jai Hind!???????????????????????? #BleedBlue #WWCFinal”. Vivek Oberoi, who was earlier in new for donating 25 flats to families of CRPF martyrs, said “Come on girls make us proud! What an incredible journey its been,go #WomenInBlue ,more power to you! Bring home the world cup! ????????#WWC17Final” on twitter.

To the Women in Blue for the WWC17 Finals. You make us the most proud. All the best & have a great game. Love to the Ladies. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 23, 2017

Here is wishing #WomenInBlue all the luck for #WomensWorldCup2017. You are the BESTEST. Jai Hind & Jai Ho.???????????? pic.twitter.com/UecPETrslA — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) July 23, 2017

Come on girls make us proud! What an incredible journey its been,go #WomenInBlue ,more power to you! Bring home the world cup! ????????#WWC17Final — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) July 23, 2017

Wishing the @BCCIWomen team congratulations for the superb run & all the best for the finals today! Go girls ???????? #WWC17 #INDvENG #WWC17Final — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 23, 2017

Such a proud feeling that our India Women’s Cricket Team is playing in the #WomensWorldCup2017 FINAL! GOOD LUCK! Girl power all the way!!!❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 23, 2017

The Bollywood divas were also not behind to support the Women’s team. “Such a proud feeling that our India Women’s Cricket Team is playing in the #WomensWorldCup2017 FINAL! GOOD LUCK! Girl power all the way!!!❤️” posted Shraddha Kapoor, while Sonakshi Sinha shared a video message of 15 seconds captioned: “Come on india!!! #WWC17Final #WomenInBlue @StarSportsIndia”. Anushka Sharma also has a message for the team. “Wishing the @BCCIWomen team congratulations for the superb run & all the best for the finals today! Go girls ???????? #WWC17 #INDvENG #WWC17Final” wrote Anushka supporting team India.