ICC Women World Cup 2017 final India vs England: NEVER BEFORE plans of Anand Mahindra for high octane cricket duel; know what

Today is a big day as the Indian women cricket team is just a step away from creating history in the ICC Women World Cup 2017 tournament. (Photos from Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account)

Today is a big day as the Indian women cricket team is just a step away from creating history in the ICC Women World Cup 2017 tournament. Ahead of the high voltage India vs England match, Mahindra Group’s Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his plans. “Today,like before, ALL of us will watch our team in a #WCFinal. Today, like NEVER before, ALL of us will watch our team in a #WWCFinal (sic),” Anand Mahindra wrote on the micro blogging website. This is not the first time when Anand Mahindra has tweeted on the ongoing WWC. Earlier, Anand Mahindra had posted, “I support the diversification of Indian sport beyond cricket; but can’t complain when our national obsession helps promote heroic women.. (sic). ”

Today,like before, ALL of us will watch our team in a #WCFinal. Today, like NEVER before, ALL of us will watch our team in a #WWCFinal — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 23, 2017

I support the diversification of Indian sport beyond cricket; but can’t complain when our national obsession helps promote heroic women.. pic.twitter.com/l1eU0OzrjY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2017

Earlier, on Saturday, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) had announced a cash prize of INR 50 lakh for each member of the Indian team for their performance in the ICC World Cup in England. The support staff of the team will receive INR 25 lakh each.

India stunned six-time champions Australia to reach their second ever final in the World Cup and will play England in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

“I would like to congratulate the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their exemplary show in the ICC Women’s World Cup,” said Committee Of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai. BCCI acting president CK Khanna said, “The BCCI acknowledges the performance of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

Also, Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that if India go on to win the Women’s World Cup in England on Sunday, it will be a bigger feat than the men wining the 2011 World Cup.