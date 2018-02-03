ICC U19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw to Kamlesh Nagarkoti; 5 stars who led India to glory

ICC U19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw won the world cup by defeating Australia. (BCCI)

India defeated Australia by eight wickets at Bay Oval to claim the ICC U19 World Cup for a record fourth time on Saturday. Electing to bat first, Australia were dismissed for 216 runs in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy picked up two wickets each for India. Opener Manoj Kalra then spearheaded the Indian run chase with an unbeaten century as the Boys in Blue romped to victory with 67 balls to spare. Kalra remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 102 deliveries while Harvik Desai was not out on 47 at the other end. Desai brought up the title win in style, smashing a boundary off Australian pacer Will Sutherland. India thus became the first nation to win the ICC U19 World Cup four times. They had earlier won the title in 2000, 2008 and 2012. Australia are second on the list with three titles. This is the second time that India have defeated Australia in the final. They had earlier defeated the boys from Down Under in the final of the 2012 edition. Here are the top 5 players to shine in the tournament:

Prithvi Shaw:

Prithvi Shaw. (BCCI)

When Prithvi Shaw faced New Zealand for India Board President’s XI, it seemed the Kiwi attack featuring Tim Southee and Trent Boult will prove too much for the young batsmen to tackle. But, the then 17-year old, proved the doubters wrong as he went on to play a solid 66-run inning. Boult was impressed by the youngster. This small description about him tells a lot about the talented young lad. In the World Cup Shaw played quite impressively and scored two fifties. Dubbed as the next Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbaikar was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 crore at IPL auction 2018.

Shubman Gill:

Shubman GIll. (ICC)

The man of the tournament, Gill was is the find of ICC Under 19 World Cup for India. Scoring over 300-runs with one hundred (semis) and three fifties, the young Punjabi boy was spectacular throughout the tournament. Although he could not make it big in the final against the Aussies, it did not stop him from getting awarded the Man of the tournament. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore.

Shivam Mavi:

Shivam Mavi.

The boy can sure bowl fast and that too at the speed of 145 kmph consistently. Apart from Shaw and Gill, if someone managed to grab the headlines were Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. At IPL auction 2018 he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3 crore.

Ishan Porel:

Ishan Porel.

Ishan Porel, the name will echo in every corner of Hagley Oval, Christchurch where India humiliated Pakistan in the semi-final. The man behind this spectacular performance was none other than Porel who took 4 wickets in the do-or-die match and led his team to the final of the Junior World Cup. And he continued his performance in the finals as well when he took two wickets. Sadly, he was unsold at the auction.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti:

Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Nagarkoti along with Mavi was leading Prithvi Shaw’s bowling attack. The young bowler came into highlight after he clocked 145 and above speed consistently against Australia in the season opener. In the final, he took two wickets. Nagarkoti was bought by KKR for Rs 3.2 crore.