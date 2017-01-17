I-League 2016: Mohun Bagan routs Minerva Punjab FC 4-0

Mohun Bagan routed debutants Minerva Punjab FC with a 4-0 final score in an I-League football match at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Mohun Bagan routed debutants Minerva Punjab FC with a 4-0 final score in an I-League football match at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium on Tuesday courtesy Jeje Lalpekhlua and Darryl Duffy, each of whom struck twice, on the back of two previous wins and the current triumph, Mohun Bagan is all set to start on a positive note in its third match. The team is still not on par with rivals Bengaluru FC and Mumbai FC who are on full six points from two outings.

Duffy, a Scottish striker continued with his ominous form as he found the target in the 16th and 32nd minutes, while the AIFF Player of the Year Jeje (28th and 77th) added to the tally on both sides of the break as Mohun Bagan easily drove into the defence of the Punjab side, reported PTI

After bagging their third successive win in the I-league, Bagan now leads the table with nine points. Bolstered by the inclusion of their high-profile Haitian striker Sony Norde, who started along with Jeje, Mohun Bagan, with five changes, looked dominating right from the very beginning.

Though Sony could not turn it into a goal, but the striker assisted in the first two goals that tightened the grip of their team on the ground. Mohun Bagan now hit the road as they will face Goan outfit Churchill Brothers in their season’s first away encounter January 21.

Duffy brought up his second with his right-footer when Katsumi Yusa set up a long ball from centre. Sony hit the woodwork in the 57th minute as the third goal eluded them till the 77th minute when Jeje got the ball from Pronay Halder and completed the rout.

With inputs from agencies…