I have done my part as an athlete, says Usain Bolt after losing his last 100m race to Justin Gatlin

Usain Bolt after finishing his last race at London. (Source: AP)

After losing his last race to Justin Gatlin in London on Sunday, Usain Bolt in a very confident and emotional statement that he has proved to the world that he is one of the greatest athletes and has done his part too, reported The Indian Express. Bolt said the loss against Gatlin will not change anything in his long and highly successful career. “I’ve proved to the world I’m one of the greatest athletes. I don’t think this changes anything. I’ve done my part as an athlete, to uplift the sport and show it’s getting better. I can’t be too disappointed. I did my best. It’s hard to be sad with the energy that the crowd was giving me. They stayed and they shouted and they cheered,” he said.

Bolt congratulated Gatlin for the win and said tonight the US sprinter was the better man. “I told him congrats and well done. He’s done his time over the years. Tonight he was the better man,” Bolt said while adding, “I put a little pressure on myself because I knew if I didn’t get my start and get into the race early, I might be in trouble. I got behind a little too much. I was behind and thought: ‘I have to work to get back in the race as quickly as possible.’ In the end, it wasn’t enough.”

Let’s watch the 100m final race for World Atheletics Championship today #USAINBOLT pic.twitter.com/a55YYTYGYw — ESPNKOREA (@ESPN_MANIA) August 6, 2017

Bolt said he was not able to get a good start and that went against him at the World Athletics Championship. “My start is killing me. Normally, it gets better during the rounds but it didn’t come together. And that is what killed me. I felt it was there,” he said. He also congratulated the fans for their support. “I’m sorry I couldn’t end it on a winning note, but I want to thank you for your support,” said Bolt yesterday, who embraced Gatlin after they streaked through the line with no clear victor immediately apparent.