I am not leaving with selectors’ permission, says veteran fast bowler Ashish Nehra

Veteran Ashish Nehra has mounted a stinging counter-attack on chief selector MSK Prasad for his comments on the seamer’s retirement, saying he started playing without the selectors’ permission and is living it likewise. Nehra walked into cricketing sunset yesterday after an 18-year injury-ravaged international career, which had witnessed many highs and lows. “I heard this,” Nehra said when asked about Prasad’s comments that he was not going to be considered for selection beyond the New Zealand T20Is. “I don’t know. The chairman of selection committee has not spoken to me about this. You have asked me this question, and I can only tell you about my interaction with the team management. “When I reached Ranchi, I told Virat about my plan, and his first reaction was, ‘Are you sure? You can still play IPL. You can play as coach-cum-player.’ I said no. I am retiring completely.”

The 38-year-old Nehra made it clear that he did not ask for a farewell game, calling himself lucky that he got one in front of his home crowd. “I have been saying this again and again. Luckily this game happened to be in Delhi. I have not asked for a farewell game or anything. This is perhaps one way that god has rewarded me for all the hard work I have put in over the last eight-nine years. “I hope Virat and coach Ravi Shastri are part of the team management because those are the people I spoke to. I have not spoken to any selector over this issue.” He further added, “When I started playing cricket, I didn’t take any selector’s permission. When I am leaving, I am not leaving with their permission.” Prasad had recently said that there was no assurance on Nehra’s availability for the first T20 International at the Feroz Shah Kotla.