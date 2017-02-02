Hyderabad Cricket Association to bring back the special tradition from Bangladesh Test

The proposed Brochure would contain articles written by legendary cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath and V.V.S. Laxman. (Source: Reuters)

To commemorate the special occasion of Bangladesh’s first ever Test on Indian soil, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is going to revive the old tradition of bringing out a souvenir. The publication of the souvenir is a revival of an old tradition of publishing a souvenir whenever an international match was allotted to HCA.

“The present Executive Committee of the Hyderabad Cricket Association decided to revive its old tradition and in association with the Veterans Cricket Association of Hyderabad, is bringing out a Souvenir/Brochure to commemorate this historical event when the first ever Test Match between India and Bangladesh in India would be organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association,” the HCA said in a release.

This practice started when the first Commonwealth Cricket Team visited India. Since then a souvenir is pulled out everytime a match is organised by HCA. “Ever since the First Commonwealth Cricket Team visited India and for the first time that the Hyderabad Cricket Association organised the match against the visiting team, the match being played at the Secunderabad Gymkhana Grounds, it had been a practice to publish a Souvenir/Brochure to commemorate the event,” the release said.

The practice was followed till the 90s but has been discontinued for last two decades despite Hyderabad organising many international matches. “This was followed till the early nineties – that whenever an International Team visited India, the BCCI would allot a match to Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Cricket Association would bring out a Souvenir to mark the occasion,” it said.

The proposed Brochure, compiled, designed and produced by the former HCA Secretary and Manager of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian Team, P.R. Man Singh, would contain articles written by legendary cricketers like Abbas Ali Baig, Mohinder Amarnath, V.V.S. Laxman, S. Venkataraghavan, Syed Kirmani, Saad Bin Jung and other well-known writers – R. Mohan, Harsha Bhogle, Suresh Menon.

The brochure would also have cartoons and the statistics of the matches played between the two neighbouring countries, the release added.

