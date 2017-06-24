HWL 2017: India defeats Pakistan in classification match of Hockey World League semifinal

India thrashed Pakistan 6-1 in the Hockey World League Semifinals (IE).

Displaying brilliant performance, India on Saturday defeated their arch-rival Pakistan 6-1 for the second time in a 5th-8th classification match in World Hockey League Semifinal. Ramandeep Singh(8th, 28th) and Akashdeep Singh (12th, 27th) scored two goals each, whereas Harmanpreet (36th) scored one goal in the third quarter to get him registered on the scoreboard. The win is India’s second in a row over Pakistan in the tournament. The first time the two teams met was on June 18 in which India had thrashed Pakistan in a similar fashion winning 7-1. Today’s win means that the Indian Hockey team will take on Canada for the 5th-6th position match on Sunday.

The first quarter was completely dominated by the Indian side which restricted the opponents in their respective half. The goal tally was opened by Ramandeep who had put India ahead in the eighth minute when his reverse flick had beat the Pakistan keeper. Four minutes after the first goal Akashdeep got a chance to double the lead for India. A pass from Ramandeep in the circle had mad a one-on-one situation but due to bad ball control, he ended up missing the chance to score. Talwinder though did not make the same mistake and gave India its second goal as he deflected a rasping cross from Pardeep Mor from the right.

The Indian side took away the game from Pakistan in the second quarter with three strikes that handed India a 4-0 cushion at half-time. Pakistan hardly settled to terms with the onslaught when Akashdeep (27th) struck from the left flank as he lobbed the ball past the Pakistan custodian. The ball hit the crossbar before crossing the line. Leaving the Pakistani team in complete disarray, more Ramandeep struck for the second time. The assist for the goal was by SV Sunil who sent a pass into the ‘D’ and a fully stretched Ramandeep just had to connect to send the ball into the goal. To make it worse Harmanpreet converted a short corner to make it 5-0. For Pakistan the only goal scored was by Ajaz Ahmed(41st) in the third quarter.