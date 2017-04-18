How Sachin Tendulkar’s heartwarming Instagram response makes fan’s day, breaks internet

Sachin Tendulkar replied to a fan’s letter on Instagram. (Source: screenshot)

Time and again people have established the fact that there was more to Sachin Tendulkar than just his batting which made him the God in India. His aura, personality and passion for the country made him stood out from the lot. The legendary Indian batsman continues to win hearts even after his retirement and in one special gesture, replied to fan’s emotional letter on Instagram. A fan named Karan Gandhi who is currently living in the US wrote a letter to Sachin Tendulkar talking about his fandom.

Here is Sachin’s post:

Thank you for the letter, Karan Gandhi! I’m sure your childhood tuition teacher mustn’t have been too happy when ODI matches were on. 🙂 A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

“My name is Karan, I currently live in US but am originally from India. I grew up seeing you play cricket, I missed countless tuition classes to watch you play day and night ODIs in India. I have always meant to write to you and express how honoured I am to be your fan and time and again be inspired by your sportsmanship and work ethic on the field,” he wrote. Replying to the letter, Sachin shared the image with a special caption that read as, “Thank you for the letter, Karan Gandhi! I’m sure your childhood tuition teacher mustn’t have been too happy when ODI matches were on. :)”

Sachin is currently busy with the Indian Premier League where he serves as the mentor of the Mumbai Indians side. Rohit Sharma’s team was known as slow starters in the tournament but this year the combination looks much better. After losing the opening game, Mumbai has won its next four matches. Both Hardik and Krunal Pandya have been sensational for the side so far while Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma have found their forms too.

The biggest find of the season for the Mumbai Indians has been Nitish Rana. The left-hand batsman is been in sublime form scoring two half-centuries and has owned the number 3 spot as of now. The only area od concern for the Mumbai team appears to be the form of Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan fast bowler has leaked too many runs so far this season and might be dropped in favour of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson.