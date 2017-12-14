How Rohit Sharma helped Sri Lankan fan to reach Colombo, attend to father diagnosed with throat cancer

Rohit Sharma during his knock against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, in a great gesture, helped a Sri Lankan fan financially to reach Colombo and meet his father who was diagnosed with throat cancer. Talking to Mid-Day, Mohamed Nilam, who was in India along with two others to support the Sri Lankan cricket team, revealed that he was informed of his father’s medical condition during the third Test at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Nilam had to go back immediately for the surgery but didn’t have enough funds for it. When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were informed about the situation, the Mumbai Indians captain immediately stepped up and bought a ticket worth Rs 20,000 for Nilam.

“Rohit called me to the team hotel and gave me the (Rs 20,000 approx) ticket. The surgery went well. I was disturbed when I heard about my father’s health, Rohit has a big heart and he immediately arranged for my return ticket. He is a gem of a person,” Nilam was quoted saying. Apart from this, the 30-year-old opener also offered financial help for the surgery but Nilam refused it.

Virat Kohli also got in touch with the Lankan fan and asked if needs any help. Nilam said that he got a message from Virat Kohli asking about his father’s health. “I congratulated Virat bhai on his wedding. I feel blessed and lucky to get so much love from Indian cricketers. They have always been very helpful in arranging match tickets whenever we come to watch them,” Nilam added.

However, Rohit Sharma wasn’t as kind with the Sri Lankan team as he was with Nilam. The Indian skipper led from the front against the Islanders in Mohali on Wednesday, smashing a historic third ODI double ton (208*) to power India to a series-levelling 141-run win over Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra Stadium. During his knock, Rohit smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes, becoming the only cricketer in the history of the sport to cross the 200-run mark three times in the 50-over format. Rohit’s knock was also the highest individual score by an Indian captain against Sri Lanka.