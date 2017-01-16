How Kedar Jadhav ‘capitalised’ on England bowlers’ Virat Kohli penchant

Coming to the crease at no.6, Jadhav went hammer and tongs at the English bowling attack. (PTI)

It was a perfect night for Indian middle-order all-rounder Kedar Jadhav as he ticked a few ‘happy moments’ boxes for himself. India was playing the 1st ODI at Pune, which happens to be his home venue. Jadhav’s parents, wife and daughter were present on this occasion to cheer for him. The ‘son of the soil’ cricketer is relatively new in the ODI format of the game. Yesterday, he played out one of the most remarkable and memorable matches in his short international career.

Coming to the crease at no.6, a position at which either MS Dhoni or Suresh Raina batted, Jadhav went hammer and tongs at the English bowling attack as on the other hand captain Virat Kohli too was looking good to play a long innings, and clubbed a few good shorts to the fence. The asking rate was always above 6.5. It could not have been a better chance for Kedar Jadhav to prove his mettle with the bat.

A bit of extra pressure was mounting on him as he was the local boy and the Pune crowd expected him to perform his best. In the next 2 hours what happened will be inscribed in India’s cricketing history as they chased down their 2nd highest ODI total ending at 356/7. The key partnership of 200 runs between Virat and Jadhav was the turning point of the match. Kedar’s batting flourished under Virat’s guidance as their partnership reflected camaraderie. Hardly anyone expected India to win with the score reading 63/4; with both comeback man Yuvraj and finisher Dhoni back to the pavilion.

Kedar Jadhav grabbed the chance of playing for India, with both hands as he went on to score 120 runs off just 76 balls; his century coming off 65 balls, being the 5th fastest for an Indian! This was only his 2nd ODI ton.

Terming the magical knock as a ‘special one’, Jadhav told www.bcci.tv, “It’s a great feeling. Playing for India, scoring a century in front of your home crowd and the team winning. It is indeed a proud feeling as my entire family – my parents, my wife and my daughter -were here and I wanted to make it count. By God’s grace and the team’s support, I was able to make a mark and I’m happy with today’s performance.”

The Pune lad’s 2nd century coming in as many years will be a special one for him as it helped India chase down 350 successfully. Jadhav added, “When I went into bat, Virat told me, ‘You I have been in this situation for the last two-three games and have scored around 40 odd runs, but I want you to make it big today. So, try and rotate the strike rather than going for the big shots as it will help ease your pressure’ and that is what helped me score the big runs later.”

Praising captain Virat Kohli’s batting masterclass, he said, “When you are batting with Virat, all the bowlers are planning their overs against him so you end up getting few loose deliveries which you have to capitalise on and I did that.”

Jadhav continued, “It was one of the best places for me to have witnessed Virat’s innings. We have seen his ability to chase down totals with such ease on television. In my career, too, I have missed such opportunities of helping the team win and watch such great innings by Virat. But today I was fortunate to have witnessed both, Virat’s innings and a knock by me that took my team through.”

Team India already facing the ‘problem of plenty’ in selection, will be relatively happy with Kedar Jadhav’s efforts, as Rohit Sharma is presently out with injury. Ajinkya Rahane may replace the out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan in the next match. It will now be difficult for the likes of Suresh Raina and Manish Pandey to make a comeback into the playing XI.