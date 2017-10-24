How Harbhajan Singh gave it back to ex cop who accused Indian cricket of communal bias

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is known for speaking his mind whenever needed. (Facebook/IE)

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is known for speaking his mind whenever needed. Netizens once again got a glimpse of his shrewd replies when former top Gujarat policeman Sanjiv Bhatt who alleged that communal differences were present in Indian cricket. Bhatt took to Twitter and in Hindi asked the Indian cricketing fraternity as to how many Muslim players are there in the Indian cricket team? Bhatt said,”In the present time, is there any Muslim player in the Indian cricket team? Since independence, how many times has it happened that there are no Muslim players in the Indian team? Have Muslims stopped playing cricket? Or the selectors are following the rules of a different game?” The Turbanator took to Twitter and said,” Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are all brothers. Every player in the cricket team is an Indian and there is no place for discussions on the basis their caste or colour. Jai Bharat.”

Notably, in Indian cricket history we have had the likes of Azharuddin, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Kaif amongst others as integral parts of the team. Even in the current Indian side fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are two Muslim players in the squad. Both the players have been named for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka and the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Siraj is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old bowler had a rapid rise in the Indian cricket circles, claiming over 40 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16 for Hyderabad and helping his side qualify for the quarter-final.

Siraj was also picked up for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).