How a Bangladeshi man faked his death to dodge betting payment after Dinesh Karthik’s last-ball six

A Bangladeshi man, who faked his death in a video to save over Rs 1 lakh he lost in cricket betting after Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik hit a last-ball six, has been arrested. Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Bangladeshi bowler Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover for a six, helping India pull off an incredible chase in the Nidhas T20 Tri-series final on March 18 in Sri Lanka. Police said that Adel Shikder, 25, had shot the video with the help of a makeup artist and two others, bdnews24.com reported. In the video, three people were seen slitting the throat of Shikder in a room. Blood on his throat and the wound were also shown in the video filmed with a mobile phone, the report said.

Police said his throat was hidden behind a person when someone was purportedly slitting it. Later, they used red fruit juice as blood around his body. The video had gone viral on social media. Shikder was arrested for faking his death to save 150,000 taka (USD 1,807 or Rs 1,17,248) which he had lost in a bet over the Bangladesh-India final.

Police said Shikder had sent the video to his family and the winner of the bet ‘Prokash’ via Imo to dodge the payment. One of his partners in crime, Imran, a makeup man at the Film Development Corporation in Dhaka, was arrested earlier. Shikder, impersonating as an anonymous caller by changing his voice, telephoned his younger brother and said “the body was lying in Chittagong”.

Police arrested Imran after watching the video. He told the police that they had shot the video as Shikder had paid him 2,000 taka. Police arrested Shikder when he returned home. He was an alleged thief and had duped a jeweller earlier.