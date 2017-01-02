Anurag Thakur on Supreme Court Verdict: Wasn’t fighting a personal battle, wish all the best to new directors

For me it was not a personal battle but for the autonomy of the sports body. I respect SC like any citizen should,” Thakur said.(Reuters)

Ousted BCCI Chairman Anurag Thakur on Monday said that he honours Supreme Court verdict and wished all the best to the new directors. Thakur added that he was fighting for the autonomy of the board and it wasn’t a personal battle for him. “For me it was not a personal battle but for the autonomy of the sports body. I respect SC like any citizen should,” Thakur said.

“BCCI is the best managed sports organisation in the country and India has the best cricket infrastructure in the world,” added Thakur.

“If Supmere Court judges think that that BCCI will do better under retired judges, its okay,” he said.

My statement on the Supreme Court @BCCI verdict. pic.twitter.com/cXvEx6eIU4 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 2, 2017

In a dramatic development, the Supreme Court on Monday removed Anurag Thakur from the post of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and sought a reply from him regarding perjury charges leveled against him by Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam.

#WATCH: Victory for cricket, administrators come & go but ultimately its for the game’s benefit says Justice Lodha on Thakur/Shirke removal pic.twitter.com/mmic3v09zx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

The move was welcomed by Justice Mukul Mudgal and Rajendra Mal Lodha. Dubbing the verdict as ‘victory for cricket’, Lodha said, “administrators come and go but ultimately its for the game’s benefit.”

