Hockey World Cup 2018, Men’s Hockey World League: Odisha gears up to host mega hockey events

This will be done to make Bhubaneswar a top sports destination in the country (PTI)

The Odisha government has decided to start making arrangements for the Men’s Hockey World League this year and the Hockey World Cup 2018 to be held in the state. Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi, after presiding over a meeting here today, said all arrangements will be made for the grand success of both the events in the state capital. This will be done to make Bhubaneswar a top sports destination in the country, he said. State government officials and Hockey India CEO Elena Norman also attended the meeting.

While the Men’s Hockey World League is scheduled to be organised here from December 1 to December 10 this year, the Hockey World Cup event would be held in November-December next year. Padhi said the state will make more arrangements than it did for the Asian Athletics Championships since hockey fans from across the globe are expected to visit here. He also said more foreign tourists are expected to arrive in the state since the hockey events would be held during the peak tourist season.

“The hockey practice ground in Kalinga Stadium will be converted into a another stadium for the World Cup matches,” Padhi said, adding more guest houses will be built since more than 30,000 spectators and tourists are expected to visit Bhubaneswar during the mega events. Odisha sports and youth service secretary Vishal Dev said, India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands and Spain will participate in the Hockey World League.