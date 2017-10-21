Hockey Asia Cup 2017 LIVE Score, India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch the match live online, TV Coverage

With things looking bleak for Pakistan, they would be eager to make the most of one final shot to seal the berth for finals. (IE)

The young Indian team is flying high on confidence after leading a strong campaign in the Asia Cup tournament which is underway in Dhaka. The Men in Blue will eye to continue the winning streak when they face the neighbours-Pakistan for the second time in the Super 4 games. In the group stages, India defeated the Green Brigade 3-1. It was a playing hockey at the highest level that helped India beat Pakistan. With things looking bleak for Pakistan, they would be eager to make the most of one final shot to seal the berth for finals. They currently sit at the bottom of the Super 4 standings with just 1 point while India stand on the top with four points in their bag. For Pakistan, it is an opportunity to take revenge and show that they are not pushovers even though they are not the heavyweights they once were.

When is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey?

India vs Pakistan is a Super 4 match up, which will be played on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

What time is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey?

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey is at 5 PM IST.

Where is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup?

This is the tenth edition of the quadrennial event and is being played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Asia Cup has returned to Bangladesh for the first time since 1985.

Which TV channel will live telecast India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup?

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

Where can you live stream India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup?

India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup will be live streamed on the Hotstar app. It can also be followed with scores and updates on FInancialExpress.com.